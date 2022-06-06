As was on the cards, on Sunday morning Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed the 150 crores mark. It could well have done that on Saturday itself but then missed it by a whisker as it ended up at 149.11 crores. Nonetheless, it was a strong start for the film on Sunday morning itself and in no time it took care of the deficit to achieve the 150 crores milestone.

What made Sunday further special was the fact that the Kartik Aaryan starrer was enjoying the best occupancy amongst the folks in the running. Samrat Prithviraj was playing at the highest count of screens while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had less than half of those at its disposal. On the other hand Major (Hindi) was playing at limited screens whereas Vikram (Hindi) had select shows for itself. In the midst of this all too, BB 2, which is a set film, was seeing very good patronage by the family audiences.

As a result, 5.71 crores came for the Anees Bazmee directorial and now stands at 154.82 crores. This is a superb score considering the fact that it’s still the middle of the third week. Weekdays to follow be looked at quite closely because if somehow the film manages to stay close to the 2 crores mark, it would be a wonderful follow up to the weekend. What seems more likely though is a 1.75 crores day and that would be quite good as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on its way to becoming a super-hit!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

