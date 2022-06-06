Vikram starring the powerful trio of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has rocked the box office worldwide by putting up a thunderous figure in the first weekend. The film has gone well beyond the 150 crore mark and below is all you need to know.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action thriller had a huge pre-release buzz and it has fulfilled all the expectations of viewers. In fact, those who have watched the film are praising the film for its exciting story, crazy thrills and terrific performances by the actors. Some are terming it better than KGF Chapter 2 which belongs to the same genre.

As per the latest reports, Vikram has made a huge $21 million at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. It equals to 163.07 crores in INR. It has got placed itself among the top weekend grossers globally. As word-of-mouth is positive, the dream run would continue for a long. In India too, the film is all set to go past the 100 crore mark.

Speaking about the opening day numbers in India, Vikram earned 34 crores across the country. From Tamil Nadu alone, it made 20.61 crores and has become the third biggest start of 2022 after Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Ajith Kumar’s Valimai. In overseas too, it has done record-breaking business for a Tamil origin film.

Meanwhile, as per some reports, the film has already notched up more than 200 crores in sales of TV and OTT rights. It’s one of the biggest deals in Indian cinema

