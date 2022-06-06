Ever since Sidhu Moose Wala passed away, it has been a dark phase for Bollywood. We lost singer KK soon after. On the other hand, security was tightened for Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The prime suspect in the death of the Punjabi singer, Lawrence Bishnoi, had threatened the Dabangg actor back in 2018 due to the blackbuck poaching case. Unfortunately, the threats are back again.

As most know, Salman was recently busy with IIFA 2022 and had been in Dubai over the same. The actor hosted the event alongside Maniesh Paul and Ritiesh Deshmukh and returned to the city on Sunday. Unfortunately, it was his father who found a threat note during his morning walk yesterday.

Detailing the incident, a police officer told Times Of India, “Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench.”

It was the staff of Salim Khan who found the chit and gave it to Salman Khan’s father. It read, “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala).” FIR has now been registered against the unknown person by the Bandra Police.

A probe is underway and Police is also checking the CCTV footage of the area.

As most know, Sidhu Moose Wala passed away last month in a tragic incident. The singer was travelling in his Mahindra Thar SUV when he was shot dead in broad daylight. Two of his friends were in the car as well and suffered major injuries.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by 8-10 attackers and succumbed to injuries at the spot. Canada based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility of his brutal murder.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

