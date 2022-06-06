Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for Covid. However, the actress has completed her quarantine period.

The news about SRK contracting the virus comes right after Hindi film actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur had tested positive. Akshay has recently recovered from the infection.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has three films on his platter – Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan, a highly-anticipated film with Atlee.

Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, it is said as many as 50 attendees have been exposed to Covid at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

