Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s previously untitled film is now titled Gumraah. Team Gumraah has begun the second schedule of the film from today!

Advertisement

Based on true events, the crime thriller features Kapur will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Thakur will be seen playing a Cop. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya and Mrunal.

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule today along with Mrunal Thakur who has kick started the second schedule in Mumbai and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Must Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Delhi HC Says Pre-Natal S*x Determination Can’t Be Trivialised In Reply To A Plea Against The Trailer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube