After being away from the silver screen for years, Shah Rukh Khan is now all set to make a comeback with back to back films like YRF’S Pathan and Atlee’s Jawan. The latter – which is all set to hit cinemas on June 2, 2023, will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

While the announcement broke the internet, the actor sharing the film’s multi-language posters has got his fans going crazy. In fact, while he shared the look, he even opened up about the reason behind the film’s delay. Here’s how his fans are reacting to it.

Sharing the new poster of Jawan on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the long delay behind the Atlee directorial. King Khan wrote, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.” King Khan continued, “But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!

While he spoke about the reason for the delay, his fans have been super excited. Commenting on Shah Rukh Khan’s look in the latest poster of Jawan, one user wrote, “This makeup is really wonderful” Another added, “Ab kuchh bhadve bycot Karne ke liye aaenge😂😂😂” A third noted, “KING IS COMING BACK TO RECLAIM HIS THRONE 🙌” Another wrote, “Bawaal machega box office me 🔥” A fan, dying to see SRK on the silver screen wrote, “LITERALLY I WANT TO SKIP THIS YEAR” while another dubbed 2023 Shah Rukh’s year. Complimenting him, another wrote, “HOW U NAIL EVERY CHARACTER>>>”

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s next also includes Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and the YRF much-awaited action flick Pathaan.

