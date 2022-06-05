Bollywood’s famous award ceremony IIFA 2022 took place yesterday, i.e 4th June at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It was indeed a starry affair as the award ceremony celebrated some of the best works in the industry yesterday night. Actors like Aishwarya Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Norah Fatehi, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and many more were present at the event.
Many clips and snaps from yesterday’s ceremony are being shared on social media, fans can’t help but swoon over their favourite celeb’s red carpet look. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul, Riteish Deshmukh and Salman. So fans without further adieu, here is the list of your beloved celebs who have bagged the prestigious award yesterday night!
Starting the awards list at IIFA Awards 2022, director Vishnu Vardhan won the Best Director for Shershah which came out back in 2021 and was based on the story of Captain Vikram Batra. Next, we saw Vicky Kaushal bagging the best actor in a leading role award for his amazing performance in Udham Singh. Kriti Sanon bagged the best actress in the leading role award for her hard work in Mimi.
Mimi was mentioned again when actress Sai Tamhakar won the best actress in a supporting role for the movie. Pankaj Tripathi was also presented with an award for best actor in a supporting role for his sensational performance in Ludo. Under the debut category, Best Debut Female was received by Sharvari Wagh for Bunty and Babli 2 and Best Debut Male was won by Ahan Shetty for Tadap.
Moving to the music department, the Best Music Direction went on to become a tie between A R Rahman for Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak and Jaani for Shershaah. The Best Lyrics award was given to Kausar Munir for her song Lehra Do in 83. Continuing the theme, Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur bagged the awards for Best Playback singer Male and Female for their lovely performance in Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah.
What are your thoughts on the IIFA 2022 winners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
