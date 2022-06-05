In the year 2022, we have seen the mass entertainer films ruling the box office India, whether it is the Rajamouli’s RRR or Prashant Neel’s directorial KGF-chapter 2 both movies have done an enormous business at the box office. And went on to become the highest grosser Indian films no. 4 and 3 of all time respectively.

Both the Bollywood films in 2022 received widespread acclamation from the critics and the audiences alike, especially the action sequences, dialogues, and visual effects used in the film. The year 2022 has many big-ticket mass entertainer films on the slate that are waiting to hit the theatres.

Here we are discussing with you the 5 top upcoming action films of 2022:

1- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the most awaited action film of the year. It is a remake of the south Indian film Veeram starring Thala Ajith. Farhad Samji will be directing the flick, and Salman himself is producing the film under his banner Salman Khan Films.

It is slated to release on 30 December 2022.

2- Ganapath-Part 1

Hit film Queen, Super 30 director Vikas Bahl will be delving into the action genre this time. His upcoming is said to be a big-ticket action thriller Tiger Shroff starring Ganapath part 1. The film will see the hit Jodi back on the big screens Tiger and Kriti Sanon.

Bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 23 Dec 2022.

3- Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha will be made with a budget of around Rs 175 crore, the action thriller serves as the sequel of a Kollywood film of the same name. Pushkar-Gayathri’s directorial film will grace the cinemas on 30 Sept 2022.

4- Vikram-Hitlist

South superstar Kamal Haasan starring Vikram has made much hype amongst the audience owing to the multi-star cast featured in the film, the trailer of the film is well received by the audience. It stars Kamal, Makal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi, and national awardee Fahadh Faasil. Slated to release on 3 June 2022.

5- Om-The Battle Within

The 1 min teaser of Kapil Verma’s directorial action thriller Om-The Battle Within is enough to show how big will Aditya Roy Kapur’s next film would be. The actor is seen using a multi-barrel gun, doing rip-roaring action sequences and bike stunts. It will be released in the cinemas on July 1st, 2022.

