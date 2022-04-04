Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s relationship back in the day was the talk of the town. The ex-couple reportedly dated for 5 long years before calling it quits and their breakup came as a shock to all their fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Shahid confessed to seeing Kareena’s pictures and news with her husband Saif Ali Khan and how it hurts because he’s a ‘human’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Currently, both Shahid and Kareena are happily married to their better halves and doing exceptionally well in their respective careers. They’ve always maintained a cordial work relationship with each other even after breaking up and that’s something we can all learn from them.

Back in the day, when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan broke up, their fans were devastated. They called it quits while shooting for their iconic film ‘Jab We Met’ in 2007 and soon after, Kareena started making headlines with Saif Ali Khan.

Reacting to the same, Shahid Kapoor told Bombay Times, “It will be dishonest to say that this doesn’t affect me. I am human, it hurts to see and read this all the time.”

The actor added, “I guess I have no choice but to live and deal with it. I’ll cherish the good memories of that relationship and move on. That’s what I’m doing – looking at the positive side and trying to be happy.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently married to Mira Kapoor and shares two children together named Misha and Zain.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and shares two kids together named Taimur and Jeh.

