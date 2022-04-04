After protesting against girls wearing Hijab in schools in Karnataka, recently a few Hindu activists are raising an issue over Halal meat with senior BJP leader CT Ravi. Supporting the protest, Ravi called Halal products ‘economic jihad.’ Meanwhile, singer Lucky Ali who had earlier said that he wants to stay away from politics, recently, spoke about the controversy and gave some information about Halal to his ‘Indian brothers and sisters’.

A day after Ugadi, a New Year festival, a section of non-vegetarian Hindus offer meat to god and celebrate the occasion. However, a certain Hindu group is not happy with the same as they are now encouraging people to skip the tradition.

While talking about the same, BJP leader CT Ravi told reporters, “Sale of Halal is an economic Jihad. The concept of Halal meat means that they can do business among themselves and consume Halal meat only among their people. What is wrong with pointing out it as wrong.” Now, Lucky Ali has decided to explain the meaning of Halal to his Indian brothers and sisters.

Lucky Ali took to his Facebook and wrote, “Dearly Beloved Indian brothers and sisters hope you’re all well…I wanted to explain something to you…’halal’ is definitely not for anybody outside of Islam.”

“It’s just that any Muslim will not buy any product just like their Jewish relatives who understand Halal as being similar to Kosher and will not buy any product until and unless it’s certified that the ingredients within a product are according to his or her consumable limitations.”

“Now companies want to sell to everyone including the Muslim and Jewish populations, so to sell their product they have to label it as Halal certified or Kosher certified…otherwise Muslims and Jews would just not buy from them, but if the people are so bothered by the word ‘halal ‘they should remove it from their counters but one can’t foresee whether their sales would be the same as they were used to,” Lucky Ali wrote.

