David Dhawan is one of the funniest and most joyful filmmakers in the Bollywood industry. However, once he made fun of Tees Maar Khan and called it a flop film, his statement didn’t go well with the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar. As per reports, the Khiladi star was irked with him and even called Varun Dhawan’s father to give him a piece of his mind.

The film is a 2010 comedy film directed by Farah Khan, the film stars Akshaye Khanna and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film is an official remake of Vittorio De Sica’s 1966 Italian film After the Fox. The movie revolves around the titular character who is an international criminal and has been a thief ever since birth.

Back in 2010, David Dhawan reportedly created a stir by making fun of Akshay Kumar starrer Tees Maar Khan. As per Mumbai Mirror, a source said, “David entered the party with his two thumbs down saying Tees Maar Khan pit gayee (TMK is a flop).” The filmmaker made remarks about the film a day before its release.

At the party, David Dhawan stated the discouraging reports about Tees Maar Khan and called it a bad film. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was playing the lead role in Desi Boyz, which is the directorial debut of David’s son Rohit Dhawan.

The source added, “Akshay Kumar got wind of all these facts and he called David to give him a piece of his mind. David Dhawan agreed that he had said all this and quietly apologised to Akshay.”

“David is a fun guy and he likes to gossip. There was nothing wrong in it as he said it in good humour. No one gets offended by his comments as he does not mean ill. He has a heart of gold and although he makes fun of people and films, he does not mean it.”

When the news reached out to David Dhawan he immediately squashed such reports and said, “Why would I do that? Akshay Kumar is the hero of my son Rohit’s film. Why would I demean him? I am very close to him and would never run down his film. I am a father and involved with my son’s career.”

