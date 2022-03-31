Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send out major relationship goals every time they get spotted or post a picture together. The duo, who got married in December, last year, has been ruling the Internet and how. Right from dazzling on the red carpet to holding hands at the airport, VicKat has become one of the most loved and trendy couples in B-Town.

This afternoon, the Fitoor actress set social media on fire when she posted a couple of photos from her latest vacation with her husband.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a couple of photos with her husband Vicky Kaushal and give fans a glimpse of what her vacation looked like. As seen in the photos, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara along with her husband soaking up in the Maldivian sun. The first snap sees the couple posing candidly on a yacht, while the next one sees her wearing black eyeshades pairing it with a swimsuit. The last photo gave us a glimpse of the picturesque location.

Soon after Katrina Kaif surprised the fans with photos, they have been showering praises and love on the couple. A user wrote, “Yeh dono kitne adorable hain” while another one called them a terrific couple.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal spilled the beans on Katrina as a Kaushal Bahu. He told ETimes, “It’s pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It’s a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan, and others on his plate.

