Time and again former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has made headlines for her comments and social media posts against the industry. Somy and her alleged relationship with Salman Khan have often grabbed the limelight. Reportedly, the Dabangg star shared a romantic relationship with Ali from 1991 to 1999.

Somy was so much in love with Khan that she came to India with the dream of marrying Salman Khan. But currently, Somy Ali is making headlines for an altogether different season. Read on to know.

Recently, Somy Ali took to her Instagram to warn The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood that he will be exposed. She shared a snapshot from Salman Khan’s song Aate Jaate Haaste Gaate from his hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya and tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb”

Well, Somy Ali clearly didn’t hint why did she pick up this picture to send out the warning.

Last year, Somy Ali had opened up about her alleged relationship with Salman Khan and recalled how she had expressed her desire to marry him while they were on their way to Nepal. She had told Free Press Journal, “We used to watch Hindi films. I saw Maine Pyaar Kiya, and I had developed a crush on Salman. I had a dream that night, and I decided to go to India. When I was 16, it was ridiculous for me to think that I could go to Mumbai and marry him. I dreamt of marriage and thought it was a prediction from God. I started looking for a suitcase. I told mom that I’m going to Mumbai to get married to Salman Khan!”

We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,” she added.

