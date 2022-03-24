Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tried keeping their wedding a big secret but insiders shared multiple developments which came out true. It has now been 3 months since their marriage took place on December 9, 2019, however, the couple got legally married last weekend as they finally registered their marriage in court.

After months of speculation, VicKat got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December last year. Their special day was attended by just a few close family and friends, and there’s still no update about their reception in Mumbai for industry colleagues.

As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visited the court on Saturday with their family where they finally registered their marriage, three months after their grand wedding in Rajasthan. Post-registration, the couple celebrated the day with their extended family members in a restaurant in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal appeared at the dinner with the Tiger actresses’ mother Suzanne Turquotte. While Vicky’s brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal were also present. Just a day before their family outing, the couple were spotted at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Post their wedding in December, the two went to a beach getaway for a short honeymoon. Immediately after coming for the vacation, they directly headed towards their pending works.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra and Merry Christmas.

While Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham and his upcoming projects include Sam Bahadur, Govinda Mera Naam and Takht.

