Special numbers or also famously known as Item songs in Bollywood and Tollywood movies play some really crucial roles. Songs like Oo Antava, Chikni Chameli, Fevicol, Munni Badnaam, and many more other songs have helped many films have that spicy essence. However, it now looks like actor John Abraham is not in favour of it.

Yup, you have read that line absolutely right, the actor who’s films like Rocky Handsome, Shoot Out At Wadala, Satayameva Jayate 2, Batla House, themselves had some sizzling item songs like Saki Saki, Kusu Kusu, Babli Badmaash, etc, in them, now claims that he isn’t fine with them. Read on to know more.

John Abraham who is recently busy promoting his upcoming film Attack with Prakash Raj, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, now claims that it ‘pains’ him to include an ‘item number’ in his films.

Talking on the particular topic of having an item number in his films during an interview, John Abraham revealed, “Some of my music has been great. Jism, for me, is still my most favourite album. I think I have accidentally got very nice songs. But I have also got extremely bad songs. For me the real dagger that pushes me down is when I am told that I have to have an item song in a film. And I don’t want to sound condescending towards it but that kills me. That really breaks me.” When the interview said that it’s quite evident on his face that he (John) is quite against item numbers in films, John said, “That’s me walking painfully by.”

On the professional front, the actor’s upcoming film Attack is now set to hit the theatres on 1st April (this Friday).

Do you think what John Abraham says about item numbers in films is right? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

