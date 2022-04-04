Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly called it quits after being together for three long years. The duo started dating while shooting for Khaali Peeli back in 2020 and ever since then, they’ve never really made their relationship official but have hinted it during their interviews, spottings and vacations. Scroll below to read the reason behind their breakup.

A while ago, Ananya also attended Ishaan’s brother and actor Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party and pictures of the same were going crazy viral on the internet. Their breakup has come as a shock to all their fans and we really hope that they find their way back to each other.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have called it quits after dating for three years. “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” the source said.

Reportedly, the duo is handling their breakup with maturity and wouldn’t mind keeping their personal life aside for professional commitments. “It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” the source concluded.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were one of the most adorable B-town couples in Bollywood and we wish they get back together soon.

