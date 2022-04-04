Salman Khan makes it to the headlines almost every day for various reasons. Back in 2018 when Tanushree Dutta created a stir with the #MeToo movement, an old video of Khan surfaced online where he spoke about allegedly hitting his former girlfriend and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The interview was taken years after Rai had claimed the Wanted star physically assaulted her.

Advertisement

Their relationship is the country’s one of the most talked-about topics. Their love story reportedly began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and their chemistry in the film grabbed a lot of attention. Due to some personal reasons, the two broke up and in 2002, Ash confirmed her split with Khan.

Advertisement

Back in 2009, Salman Khan sat for an interview with NDTV, where the reporter asked if he has ever hit a woman (allegedly referring to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s claim). The journalist asked, “The more worrying thing was at a time when you were actually accused of violence I mean and that was a big story in all the film magazines at the time have you ever raised your hand against a woman.”

Replying to the question, Salman Khan said, “Yeah, now that woman has said that I have. I mean there was a journalist Prabhu Chawla who asked me this a long time ago, so I just banged the table and he got startled, the table really broke. I mean, if I hit somebody, it’s obviously a fight, I am going to be angry. I am going to whack and give it my best shot. I don’t think she would’ve survived it. So, it’s not true.”

Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous answer when a journo asked if he had hit Aishwarya Rai pic.twitter.com/BFAbfKIFKS — Od (@odshek) May 25, 2017

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about his relationship with Salman and accused him of physically assaulting her. She even claimed that the Radhe star confessed to her about cheating.

Aishwarya told Times of India, “After we broke up, he (Salman Khan) would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such throwback stories.

Must Read: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan To Handle Production Solely As Sajid Nadiadwala Steps Back?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube