It would be safe to call Ranbir Kapoor, the Brad Pitt of Bollywood. He is nothing less than a lover boy, who’s dated some of the most famous divas in Bollywood. Be it Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor or Mahira Khan, the list screams of his lavish taste. But it is Alia Bhatt who ultimately stole his heart.

Advertisement

One of the most infamous controversies has been Ranbir cheating on Deepika Padukone. The duo fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. It was Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that witnessed the change in equations after the actor grew closer to his co-star Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

Back in 2011, Ranbir Kapoor spoke to Stardust magazine and admitted to cheating on Deepika Padukone. He said, “Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?”

It was Deepika Padukone, who herself back in 2010 had made the cheating allegations against Ranbir Kapoor. “For me, s*x is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I’m in a relationship. If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him,” she had told Verve magazine.

DP even had shared that she once caught him red-handed and that was the time she decided to finally move on. The actress is now happily married to Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is reportedly set to get married to Alia Bhatt this month.

Must Read: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan To Handle Production Solely As Sajid Nadiadwala Steps Back?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube