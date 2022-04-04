Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding buzz are stronger than ever. Reports suggest that the preparations are in full swing and the couple is all set to tie the knot this month. Their schedules may be all blocked but the lovebirds are taking out time irrespective. However, uncle Randhir Kapoor says he has no idea about any of it. Scroll below for what he has to say.

Rumours are rife that Ranbir is caught up between the shooting of Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, Parineeti Chopra opted out and Rashmika Madanna joined the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and that also brings in a lot of change in equations that need to be worked upon. But Kapoor is reportedly managing it all along with his wedding prep.

Randhir Kapoor in a conversation with Hindustan Times has quashed all of the wedding rumours around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me,” he told while speaking from Shirdi, Maharashtra.

Just not that, even celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who also was present during Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding has refuted the rumours. She said, “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be short notice for me.”

Well, this may just be another disappointing update for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans. Not to forget, it could all be a lie by RaLia’s closed ones!

Only time will tell if Ranbir and Alia are indeed tying the knot this month.

