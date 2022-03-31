Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017 and since then the two have been dating each other. The buzz has been around that the two are getting married. Fans are also eager to see them take the next big step. Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was caught up by paparazzi and was asked about their marriage, her reaction is winning the internet.

The veteran actress today stepped out for work, dressed in a fancy outfit and flanked by her team. As she walked while camerapersons tried to click pictures of her, a paparazzo asked her about her son Ranbir-Alia’s wedding plans.

A paparazzo asked Neetu Kapoor, “Madam ji, bahu kab aarahi hai ghar (when are you bringing your daughter-in-law home?” Neetu Kapoor did not understand what he meant at first but when the paparazzo repeated the question, Neetu smiled a little bit then gestured towards the sky, as if to say, “I leave it to God.”

Take a look at the video below:

Recent reports claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married in April. However, the Brahmastra star denied these rumours in a recent interaction with the media. He also said that Alia and he are hopefully getting married at the end of the year.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir said, “No, not in April. But hopefully soon. Hopefully, by the end of the year, I don’t know, we haven’t planned yet. I think we (me and Alia) are very instinctive people and we are very much in love.”

Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt too spoke about rumours of Alia and Ranbir getting married in April. He said, “Rumours. They have been going on and on for a long long time.” While Rima Jain also denied the rumours said, “Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when.”

