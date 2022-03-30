Catfights are no secret in Bollywood. All the B-Town lovers would know what we are talking about. We have often seen Bollywood actresses locking horns with their colleagues or co-stars while shooting for their respective films. We have often heard stories of rifts between the Bollywood divas more than anything else.

When we talk about the catfights how can we not mention Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu’s quarrel that took place on the sets of their film Ajnabee?

In the 2000s Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu made headlines when the rumours of a rift between the two leading ladies surfaced. Their on-set drama grabbed everyone’s attention and became the talk of the town. It so happened when Bebo and Bips were shooting for Ajnabee and had gotten into a catfight over designer Vikram Phadnis.

As per online reports, Vikram who was then designing Kareena Kapoor had decided to lend a helping hand to Bipasha Basu without the consent of the 3 Idiots actress. A report in India Today stated that the two leading actresses had a war of words following which Bebo had called Basu ‘Kaali Billi” and had even slapped the Raaz actress.

Later in 2001, Bipasha had opened up about the incident to Filmfare and said, “I think this is a case of making a mountain out of a molehill. There were never any problems with me. She had some problems with the designer. I don’t know why I was pulled in. It was quite childish.” Adding that she will never ever work with Kareena again.

On the other hand, a year later, in 2002, Kareena shared her side of the story and said, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that’s a figment of her imagination.”

Well, not many know, it was Kareena in 20018, who broke the ice and invited Bipasha to her then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan’s party. The two share a cordial relationship with each other since.

