Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the prestigious Oscars ceremony took everyone by shock. The incident is the most talked about and it won’t fade away from people’s minds for a long time now. Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Vir das who is making everyone laugh by going on tours reacted to a troll who thinks Vir too deserve to get slapped. The comedian is known for his witty response also gave a savage response to the user.

Smith whacked Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, comparing her hair to actress Demi Moore’s shaven head in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane. Chris said, “Jada, love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2’, can’t wait to see it.’” Will laughed at first, but Jada looked unimpressed and the actor then walked onto the stage, slapped the comedian and walked away.

The memes and reactions around Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is all over the internet. Recently, a netizen reacted to a post shared by Vir Das and wrote, “Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too.” Meanwhile, Vir knows how to handle trolls like a pro and he gave a hilarious response to the social media user.

Vir Das wrote, “You’re welcome to buy a front-row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers.”

You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers. https://t.co/bZWhXlbRYu — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2022

Earlier, the comedian found himself in the midst of controversy after a section of society took offence at his monologue on ‘Two Indias. Vir was trolled by netizens for the same.

Reacting to the criticism, Vir Das in an interview with NDTV told, “I think laughter is a celebration. When laughter and applause fill up a room, that’s a moment of pride. Any Indian who has a sense of humour, understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that’s what happened in that room.”

He added, “I can’t expect what happens when I put out a piece of content — it’s jokes, it’s not in my hands,” Das stated. “I think a comedian puts out satire, it has the good of the country and the bad of the country, ending in the good of country…that’s something you should want to come together in.”

“I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do my comedy, I want to keep writing love letters to my country,” Vir Das said.

