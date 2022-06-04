Ranbir Kapoor is one of the top and most-loved celebrities in Bollywood currently. While the actor’s last release was the Sanjay Dutt biopic film that saw him in and as Sanju (2018), he now has an interesting lineup for 2022 and 2023 with titles like Brahmāstra, Animal, Shamshera and more.

The actor was recently spotted at the airport as he was jetting off to an undisclosed location – which many are assuming to be Spain for a shooting schedule of his next with Shraddha Kapoor. While his full black, causal attire has some fans complimenting him, others have noticed something weird about his look. Wondering what? Well, it’s his hairline and the use of a wig.

On Friday night, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the airport dressed in a long black–sleeved t-shirt and black pants. Keeping the look almost all-black – with only his shoes being a black & white designed one, he completed his look with a mash and backpack. However, he gave the look a stylish finish with red/orange glasses. While this has people dropping hearts and fire emojis others are calling him out cause of his hair.

Commenting on Ranbir Kapoor’s hairline and him using a wig in this recent video from the airport, one user wrote, “Not even his own hairline thats a wig or a patch haven’t anyone seem his youth age pics lol.” Another simply noted, “Thats new wig” A third added, “thats a wig mate he is wearing.” A fourth commented on the video, “New wig . Ranbir is bald. He has been wearing wig from late 20”

While some were pointing out that Ranbir was wearing a wig or may have got a new crop, one RK fan wrote, “It’s not a new haircut. It’s his natural messy hair without styling😍” Another joking about the hairdo noted, “Chote baccha ka hairstyle lagraha hai mujhey” Check out the video here:

What do you think? Do you also feel Ranbir Kapoor has put on a wig or is it just his natural messy hair – let us know in the comments below.

