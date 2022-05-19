Luv Ranjan’s next film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the much-awaited films. The film went on floors last year and only a few schedules are left to call packed up. Amidst this, the film has now once again landed in trouble over worker agitation.

Back in March, an unpleasant situation broke out on the sets of the movie at Mumbai’s Royal Palms in Goregaon. Workers who had earlier worked on a song for this film entered the film’s set and stalled the shoot claiming that 350 people from their fraternity had not been paid to the tune of Rs 1 crore, 22 lakh.

The police later intervened and whisked away from the workers to Aarey Police Station. The workers union however later came to the police station to release them. Now as per the ETimes report, a batch of workers once again staged a protest at work as they put down their tools while the Ranbir Kapoor film’s set was being done at Chitrakoot.

FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed the incident that occured with the Ranbir Kapoor film and said to the publication, “Yes, this happened today on the set of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. This is a move of unity with the workers, who have still not been paid. First, the batch of workers who toiled at Kandivli was not paid. Later, they shot at The Royal Palms where they called the second batch of workers, who also have not been fully paid – an amount to the tune of Rs 12.5 lakh is outstanding. Post that, they have been shooting at a set in Chitrakoot, Andheri. There, the shooting is going on in one set. They were making another set in the adjoining space, wherein the workers stopped working today. Here also, a new set of workers has been used.”

Ashok Dubey further explained that the incident happened after FWICE spoke to Luv Films but the latter refrained from taking up responsibility. “Unhone apne haath upar kar diye,” he said.

Previously, Luv Films had sent a letter to FWICE and other unions ahead of the first agitation by the workers. It is alleged that Production Designer, Dipankar Das Gupta, Jaishankar and Gautam of Hyperlink were responsible for the mess. Dipankar alleged that he had outsourced the project to a company called Hyperlink, who had further outsourced it to another person named Prashant Vichare. This has led to a huge confusion.

