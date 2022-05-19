Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is at Cannes 2022 but unfortunately, her fashion sense isn’t impressing many. For those who don’t know, the actress’ Day 2 red carpet look – a black gown with flowers on half the bodice and the slit area on the skirt, has been slammed on social media. Now, a video of her interacting with Eva Longoria is doing the round and is getting trolled for it.

In the video, that’s currently going viral on social media, we see Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan interacting with Eva. In it, the excited Desperate Housewives actress is making a video call to her son and has him talking to Aaradhya and the former Miss World. The video also sees Ash asking Eva’s son, ‘And what’s your name handsome?’

This statement of the actress and the way she says it caught netizens’ attention and they are now comparing her the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Kim. Comparing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the mother of four in the comments section of this video, one netizen wrote, “When Aish became Kim kardashian ??” Another, trolling the Bollywood beauty for maybe going under the knife, commented, “Aishwarya face k sath kuch Kia he Kim Kardashian jesa lg rha he plastic face….” A third wrote, “Eva Longoria looks more pretty than botox … Aishwarya” Another even added, “so artificial aishwariya is such a plastic”

But that wasn’t the only comments fans had heading Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaking to Eva Longoria’s son over face time. While one troller commented “over acting” another wondered “Is she pregnant” Others joked, “itna meetha nii bolna tha,” “Woww aish speaking style 😄❤️” and more.

However, she was also praised for the way she spoke and conducted herself in the clip, with one fan writing, “One of the best English speakers I’ve seen in India. Her accent is so beautiful. ❤️

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shimmery pink look from the event here:

What are your thoughts about Aishwarya’s look? Let us know in the comments. Also, do you think she looks like Kim Kardashian?

