Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra is well known for appearing in films like Kamasutra 3D, Dil Bole Hadippa!, Raqeeb. Her appearance in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss is also well remembered. But more than that, her appearance in Playboy magazine in 2013 got her much needed media attention.

Hot and glamorous Sherlyn became the first Indian woman to pose n*de for the official Playboy magazine. She once revealed how she landed on the opportunity to pose for the magazine and her experience throughout the shoot. Scroll down to know more.

Talking ETimes, Sherlyn Chopra revealed that she had no reservations posing n*de for the famed Playboy magazine and completely enjoyed the process. “No. When we are born do we feel shy? Do we tell the doctors and family that my god I am born n*ked? I understand the conscious minds of infants are not developed at that time. But I feel we are conditioned by society, parents, siblings and external factors that this is good or that is bad without questioning which I think is wrong. I enjoyed my nude shoot for Playboy. The photographs are aesthetic and beautiful. But if you ask me if I want to do it again? I will say no as I have already done It. Next time I would want to try something new and something else,” she said.

When asked how her family reacted to her decision to go n*de for the magazine, Chopra said that her family was proud of her photos and in fact her younger sister was jumping with joy when she heard about it.

“My family has always been supportive of whatever I have done. My sister told me to do whatever makes you and your soul happy. She was like if it makes your soul dance with joy by all means go get engaged and indulge in it and that coming from someone younger than me, means a lot. My parents had no problem whatsoever. I wanted to do it, if someone has problems, please don’t look at it,” Sherlyn Chopra said.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and MTV Splitsvilla host also revealed how she got the opportunity to pose n*de for Playboy. She said, “In the year 2012 I was very tried and I thought how about doing something risky. Something that would blow my mind, so I wrote to Mr. Hefner and fortunately he reverted saying yes. It was a paid vacation for me. What I had to do is pack my bag and enjoy. It is such a big mansion with such a beautiful architecture and creatures around. I had lot of fun and I have very fond, beautiful and blissful memories of it.”

Sherlyn Chopra also hopes to win a National Award someday with some meaningful films.

