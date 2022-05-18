There isn’t a day when Kamaal R Khan doesn’t have his ‘tipanni’ to give on our Bollywod actors. Sometimes he’s targeting Salman Khan, other times Kangana Ranaut or Akshay Kumar. KRK is now tracing back to Anushka Sharma and is now shaming her over discussing her personal life with her parents. Joke’s on him as netizens troll him in response. Scroll below for all the details.

Time and again, KRK shares updates on his children. His son has recently graduated while the daughter is only 18 years old. The self-proclaimed critic mentioned the difference between him and Anushka’s family as he doesn’t speak to his children about their personal lives.

KRK in his viral tweet wrote, “Anushka Sharma said that she was discussing her boyfriends with her father. Ab Main Ye Sochta Hun, Ki how big difference is between us. My son Faisal is 23 Yrs and he can’t talk with any girl on the phone also in front of me. Beti Toh Hai Hi Sirf 18 Ki.”

KRK is referring to a recent interview where Anushka Sharma recalled the time her father was fighting the Kargil War. She revealed that she was too young to understand anything and would discuss her school and boyfriends on a call with him.

Check out the tweet shared by Kamaal below:

Anushka Sharma said that she was discussing about her boyfriends with her father. Ab Main Ye Sochta Hun, Ki how big difference is between us. My son Faisal is 23 Yrs and he can’t talk with any girl on the phone also in front of me. Beti Toh Hai Hi Sirf 18 Ki. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 18, 2022

Netizens took to the comment section and slammed KRK.

A user wrote, “Yes their is a difference ..She is a celebrity… Aap apni fatichar life ko unse kyu compare kr rahe ho???”

Another commented, “Please look after your own family as your doing & stop pointing at other families & how they live!!!….punjabis have a great saying “ Teri bund dukti hai””

“Then u need to take education on right parenting,” another wrote.

A user shared, “Why are you saying that proudly buddy?, If your 23 yo kid can’t talk freely with you or in front of you, then you should think about how well you are connected with him”

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress.

