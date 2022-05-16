Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is well known for blockbuster films like Mohra, Dilwale, Anari No.1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to name a few. She is also well known for being vocal about her opinions and her recent tweet is the proof. She gave a befitting reply to a social media user who trolled her and compared her with Sonam Kapoor.

Raveena, who played the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF Chapter 2, is now riding high on the success of the film. The Yash starrer is breaking all the box office records and has become the third highest-grossing film this year.

Now a social media user on Monday tried to troll Raveena Tandon after she tweeted, “We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all.”

The user reacted, “Such a foolish tweet. So if anyone in India wants to worship Osama, Kasab, Afzal Guru, Yaseen Malik, Hafiz Saeed, and Masjid Azhar we should be fine with it because that’s what equal rights mean in a tolerant country right? Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you.”

However, Raveena Tandon remained cool and gave a savage response to the user. “Hahaha sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, who na samjhe,” the Aranyak actress wrote.

Take a look at the conversation below:

Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below . Jinko samajh na tha , woh samajh gaye , jo na samjhe , woh be samajh. Kyun mere dost @ARanganathan72 . 😂😉 it worked . जागरण । https://t.co/IbhzkmH9b0 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 16, 2022

Upon receiving the actress’ response, the user deleted his tweet. However, this is not the first time that Raveena showed how to shut down social media users who make unwarranted comments. Previously, a user claiming to be from Himachal Pradesh, wrote, “#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous. Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there.”

Raveena Tandon then replied, “Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town.”

