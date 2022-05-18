If Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is touted to be a saviour, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is said to be a much-needed big box office grosser. Backed by a dominant banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is a period drama shot on a huge scale. It’s purely meant for a big-screen experience and it could be the next 200 crore grosser for Bollywood after The Kashmir Files.

YRF’s upcoming magnum opus is sure shot 200 crore grosser on the cards, unless it turns out to be a below-average or poor film. Its entry into the club will benefit Akshay a big time as it will gain 200 points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking. For those who don’t know, actors are given points here depending upon their films’ entry into coveted clubs of the box office. For example, a film in 100 crore club will yield 100 points, a film in 200 crore club yields 200 points and so on. 50 points are given if a film makes it to the top 10 grossers in overseas.

If Prithviraj hits the 200 crore mark, Akshay Kumar will gain 200 points, which will take him to the milestone of 2000 points. As of now, only Salman Khan has achieved this feat and stands at 2500 points. Akshay is at second below Salman with 1800 points. His 1800 points include- 1200 points (12 X 100 crore films) + 600 points (3 X 200 crore films).

As Prithviraj releases on 3rd June, let’s wait and see how it turns out to be as all eyes are set on it.

