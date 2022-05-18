Sarkaru Vaari Paati is turning out to be another big star’s fan service film which is just managing to entertain the loyal fan base. As Mahesh Babu made a comeback after two long years, a blockbuster box office outing was expected, but things are pretty average as of now. Scroll below to know how it fared on day 6 i.e. first Tuesday.

SVP is facing the fate that most of the Telugu biggies face. After a thunderous start at the box office, the film saw a huge decline in numbers on Monday, making it clear that is just attracting fans and not much neutral audience. Tuesday too has shown more than a normal drop, keeping SVP away from a rock-steady trend.

As per trade reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata did a business of 5 crores* on day 6. It comes after scoring 7 crores* on Monday. It would have been good if numbers saw a minimal drop by staying in the range of 6 crores range, however that’s not the case here. As of now, SVP stands at a total of 115.90 crores* at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata released on May 13. It released in Telugu all across the country with English subtitles outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

