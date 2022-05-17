KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) is an all-time blockbuster for a reason. Despite having Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as its competition, despite having Jayeshbhai Jordaar as the new release opposite it, and despite running in theatres for over four weeks now, it is still collecting over 1 crore at the box office, and is not going down.

Advertisement

This was seen on Monday as well when its collections were greater than Friday. While Friday was as it is good at 1.23 crores, it had seemed that on Monday there would be a drop for sure but still, there would be an outside chance to hit the 1 crore mark. Well, as it has turned out, leave aside the fact that the collections were to hit the 1 crore mark or not, the numbers have in fact emerged bigger with 1.30 crores coming in.

Advertisement

This is simply superb as with this the road is now clear for KGF: Chapter 2 to easily surpass the 440 crores mark since 428.35 crores have already come in. As a matter of fact, if the trend remains the same for the rest of the weekdays as well then there is also an outside chance for the Yash starrer to aim for the 450 crores milestone.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Yash’s Magnum Opus Goes Past 1200 Crore Mark, Still Refusing To Wrap Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube