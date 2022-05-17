KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): 14th April 2022 is the date when epic Yash starrer arrived in theatres. Now, it’s been over a month but the series of record-breaking feats is refusing to die down. The latest is now about the Hindi version of the film, which has done unbelievable business in Mumbai territory. Scroll below to know more details.

For Hindi films, Mumbai has always been the biggest market. Being a metropolitan city filled with movie lovers, the city has been a prime contributor to the box office collection of Hindi films. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s 144 crores out of a lifetime of 279.50 crores came from Mumbai, which very much shows the potential of this territory.

Now KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has received tremendous love from the city as it has accumulated a whopping amount of 145 crores from here and is still running successfully. In a meantime, it has surpassed Ajay Devgn‘s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the 2nd highest grosser in the city. The first position is held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

Have a look at the top grossers (Hindi) in Mumbai:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 190 crores

KGF Chapter – 145 crores*

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 144 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 109 crores

PK – 105 crores

Dangal – 104 crores

Sanju – 102 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 92 crores

Simmba – 90 crores

Kabir Singh – 89 crores

Meanwhile, speaking of all India collections, KGF Chapter 2 continues to put on a brilliant show. As of now, the film has earned 842 crores and is expected to cross 850 crores in the next few days.

