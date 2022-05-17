KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): 14th April 2022 is the date when epic Yash starrer arrived in theatres. Now, it’s been over a month but the series of record-breaking feats is refusing to die down. The latest is now about the Hindi version of the film, which has done unbelievable business in Mumbai territory. Scroll below to know more details.
Advertisement
For Hindi films, Mumbai has always been the biggest market. Being a metropolitan city filled with movie lovers, the city has been a prime contributor to the box office collection of Hindi films. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s 144 crores out of a lifetime of 279.50 crores came from Mumbai, which very much shows the potential of this territory.
Advertisement
Now KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has received tremendous love from the city as it has accumulated a whopping amount of 145 crores from here and is still running successfully. In a meantime, it has surpassed Ajay Devgn‘s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the 2nd highest grosser in the city. The first position is held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).
Trending
Have a look at the top grossers (Hindi) in Mumbai:
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 190 crores
KGF Chapter – 145 crores*
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 144 crores
Tiger Zinda Hai – 109 crores
PK – 105 crores
Dangal – 104 crores
Sanju – 102 crores
Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 92 crores
Simmba – 90 crores
Kabir Singh – 89 crores
Meanwhile, speaking of all India collections, KGF Chapter 2 continues to put on a brilliant show. As of now, the film has earned 842 crores and is expected to cross 850 crores in the next few days.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for such box office stories!
Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Yash’s Magnum Opus Goes Past 1200 Crore Mark, Still Refusing To Wrap Up
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement