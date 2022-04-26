KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. After witnessing normal weekday dips, the film returned to thunderous form during the second weekend. Thanks to it, biggies like Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan have been surpassed.

Advertisement

Just like RRR, KGF 2 has been trending globally before its release. It’s the same scenario one saw during a phenomenon called Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Back then, the film was riding high on the goodwill of the prequel and suspense element for the second part. KGF 2 witnessed pre-release buzz due to a similar reason with Yash’s craze being an add on to it.

Advertisement

Now we have got the latest update about KGF Chapter 2’s worldwide collection which states the 900 crore mark has been crossed. As per trade reports, the film has accumulated a huge 920 crores* gross in 12 days at the box office and is just 80 crores away from the 1000 crore mark.

With this number, KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Secret Superstar (902.92 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores). It is now the 4th highest-grossing Indian film globally and will be joining the elite club of 1000 crore soon.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and others. All across the globe, the film was released on over 10,000 screens. In India alone, for the Hindi version, over 4200 screens were allotted.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Yash’s Epic Saga Brings On 6th Highest Second Sunday By Beating Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube