KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Yash continues to spread his magic at the ticket windows all across the globe. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel has not only created records worldwide but even the Hindi collections are a revolution in itself. And with the numbers that it welcomed yesterday, it has surpassed Salman Khan led Tiger Zinda Hai to record the 6th highest second Sunday. Scroll below for a detailed report.

As far as the Hindi collections are concerned, the second instalment of KGF has raked in a total of 321.12 crores till yesterday. On Sunday, it brought 22.68 crores turning out to be the first option of cine-goers despite a new release like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

There has been a list of films that continued its rampage mode on its second Sunday and KGF Chapter 2 is positioned 6th on that. The first five on the list are topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (34.5 crores), Dangal (30.69 crores), Sanju (28.5 crores), The Kashmir Files (26.2 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (24.05 crores) respectively.

KGF Chapter 2 ended up surpassing biggies like Tiger Zinda Hai (22.23 crores), Tanhaji (22.02 crores), PK (21.85 crores) and RRR (20.5 crores) to achieve the huge feat.

With its entry into the 300 crores club, Yash is all set to cross new boundaries and all eyes are on the massive lifetime collections that his film will garner.

Meanwhile, RRR actor Ram Charan also took to his social media and wished superstar Yash for the success of KGF Chapter 2. His message read, “CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for the massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind-blowing & your on-screen presence is commendable.”

