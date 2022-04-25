Never ever would have one imagined that a Kannada film will come and actually challenge an SS Rajamouli film. More so, with both the films actually competing with each other in Hindi across the country. However this is what’s happening as KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) is continuing to build from strength to strength and in the process even RRR (Hindi) has been impacted. Yes, the collections are still being fair but let’s admit this, if not for the 300 crores hurricane that the film has turned out to be, RRR (Hindi) would have managed to collect at least 20 crores more in the same duration and then made a case for an entry in the 300 Crore Club.

As of now though the film’s best bet is 270 crores lifetime and it should reach there, what with 261.83 crores in its kitty so far. The film collected fairly on the fifth weekend which saw 3.32 crores more coming in. If KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) has been a great obstacle in its overall plans, Jersey too ate away some screens and in turn audience attention. Not that the Shahid Kapoor totally threw it out of the game but still there is always a distraction that affects an already running film.

The NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer should bring in around 2 crores more during the weekdays and then would be challenged all the more with two Eid releases Runway 34 and Heropanti 2. With so many films in the running across all the screens that are available, it would be a stretch for RRR (Hindi) to eventually hit 270 crores but ultimately it will reach there.

Superhit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

