KGF Chapter 2 is running successfully all across the globe and Yash has been getting all the praise. Although the film clashed with Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast, but the Prashanth Neel directorial shattered box office records. Recently, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey was released after getting delayed for various reasons. Let’s find out the advance booking of both the films and which film is getting what kind of response in a particular region.

Interestingly, Kapoor’s film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name which featured Nani. On the other hand, the South actioner is a sequel to the 2018 film, for which everyone was waiting with a bated breath. Scroll down below to know the response for both the biggies.

Mumbai

Compared to yesterday, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey has picked up a little pace as we can clearly see the advance booking has been slightly increased and currently 30% shows seem to have booked. Meanwhile, in the third week, Yash starrer KGF chapter 2 is having a slower start but still, more than 60% of shows are booked.

Delhi

Just like Mumbai, even Delhi is showing a better response for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, 40% of shows are booked and KGF Chapter 2 is still performing better in the capital city as 50% of shows are booked.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has shown improvement as currently 30% of shows are booked for the day for Jersey featuring Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is getting excellent responses in its 3rd week with more than 80% of shows are already housefull.

Hyderabad

Sunday seems to be the best day for Kapoor’s film as there’s an improvement in advance booking in almost every region. In Hyderabad too, the booking has increased and now 30% of shows are booked. For the Prashanth Neel directorial, the booking is tremendous in all the languages as more than 80% of shows are booked.

Chennai

Interestingly, the booking for the Bollywood film in Chennai is giving tough competition to the Yash starrer as 60% of shows seem to have been booked, while the Sanjay Dutt’s film is also filling fast.

Pune

Although there are plenty of theatres running Jersey in Pune but only 10% of shows are booked, on the other hand, there’s nothing left to say for KGF Chapter 2 as 90% of shows are booked and they’re filling faster.

