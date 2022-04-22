KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: Prashanth Neel’s directorial, which was released last week, it has become one of the most loved films among the audience. The film is receiving a lot of positive reviews and is breaking all the records at the box office as well.

In just eight days, Rocking star Yash’s film broke the records of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR lifetime collections and has become the highest grosser of 2022 already. As it is making big waves at the box office, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is also giving a tough competition at the box office.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial, which is releasing today ie on April 22, has taken a huge chunk of screens nearly 2450 in the Hindi belt. In spite of losing a major chunk of screens, KGF 2 is still rock-solid at the box office even in the other regions of the country.

If the Shahid Kapoor starrer doesn’t enjoy a great WOM (word of mouth), we could also see a great number of screens going back to KGF Chapter 2. As of Thursday, Yash starrer has managed to collect 268.63 crores, including Wednesday’s collection of Rs 16.35 crores.

Going by the numbers, Trade Analyst expects that KGF 2 could rake in Rs 11-14 crores on Friday. Now all the film has to do is to maintain its double-digit collections as one can well expect a good jump again in the weekend. We only expect a bountiful week for Yash Starrer.

So what do you think about KGF Chapter 2 Box Office collection could be for Friday? Let us know in the comments.

