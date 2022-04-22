Prashanth Neel’s film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in lead was released last week worldwide. The actioner has been making big waves at the box office and is now creating history. The film seemingly broke the records set by Thalapathy Vijay’s film Beast at the Tamil Nadu Box office. Scroll down to know more.

The latest report from Koimoi revealed that the film headlined by Rocking star Yash and Sanjay Dutt has gone past the lifetime collections of The Kashmir Files in just 8 days. The film has already become the highest grosser of the year so far.

Following the momentum, the film continues to break all the records even at the Tamil Nadu box office. As per the latest trade reports, KGF: Chapter 2 has managed to earn Rs 64 crores* beating Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast collection of Rs 61 crores* in 9 days. This is considered to be a huge success for the film at the box south.

Meanwhile, Rocking star Yash’s actioner is also roaring at the box office in other parts of India. The film’s collection stands at 268.63 crores so far. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 13.58 crores while the Wednesday collection was Rs 16.35 crores. The film is expected to maintain its double-digit collections as one can well expect a good jump again tomorrow and the day after due to the weekend.

Prashanth Neel’s directorial is also getting tough competition from Shahid Kapoor’s latest release Jersey and the reviews are too positive. Even though KGF Chapter 2 may not keep earning moolah in an uninterrupted manner but it is not far from entering the 300 crore club.

Note: All collections are estimates and actual numbers are awaited.

