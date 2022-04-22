Yet another day; yet another record for KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). In just 8 days, the film has gone past the lifetime collections of RRR (Hindi) and that too by a distance. In the process of doing so, it is now the highest grosser of 2022 already and there is so much more that is yet to come.

So far KGF Chapter 2 collections stand at 268.63 crores, which is a brilliant total already. This was after the Thursday collections stood at 13.58 crores, which is good enough after Wednesday brought in 16.35 crores. From here, all that the film needs to do today is maintain its double-digit collections because then one can well expect a good jump again tomorrow and day after.

Meanwhile, Jersey has released as well and the film is carrying good reports. Hence, it won’t be entirely a one way street for the Prashanth Neel directed KGF Chapter 2 to keep earning moolah in an uninterrupted manner. Hence; the ones who would be benefitting the most out of this situation are exhibitors who are now assured of yet another bountiful week ahead.

