Finally, Shahid Kapoor fans have got a chance to cheer as his Jersey to hit theatres tomorrow. The film was supposed to come on 14th April, along with KGF Chapter 2 but due to some reasons, it got postponed by a week. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it prevented itself from KGF 2 rampage. But is it benefitting the film any in advance bookings? Let’s find out.

Have a look at advance booking of Jersey all across the major cities of the country:

Mumbai

Mumbai is currently showing dull responses with no shows in filling fast mode. With Kabir Singh working here a big-time, Jersey might find some momentum by evening.

Delhi-NCR

It’s similar to Mumbai as not a single show is almost full to full in advance bookings. All hopes are pinned on current bookings.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is no different and it’s really sad to see the poor response for a decently awaited film like Jersey. Maybe RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have caused exhaustion among the audience.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, there are a couple of shows which are almost full in advance booking. It’s like a needle in a haystack.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad too shows a couple of shows in filling fast mode, and just like any other Bollywood biggie, Jersey too is expected to fetch good support here.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

All these three cities are showing a poor response in advance booking with all shows easily available.

