Prashanth Neel has successfully created a box office destroyer with his vision in KGF Chapter 2, and it’s hard to guess where the film will stop its journey. Starring Yash in the lead, the film has done exceptionally well again during its second weekend on the worldwide front.

KGF Chapter 1 enjoyed tremendous popularity globally thanks to its success on OTT and was highly anticipated by the audience. The craze is getting translated to numbers as a big collection is being contributed from international circuits. As a result, the film is doing record-breaking business.

As per trade Comscore, KGF Chapter 2 has done a terrific business by picking up during the second weekend. Its worldwide collection as of now stands at a huge 880.45 crores ($114.93 million). As we can see, the film is just 20 crores away from hitting the 900 crore mark and 120 crores away from joining the elite club of 1000 crores led by Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR.

As of now, KGF Chapter 2 is the 6th highest-grossing Indian film (worldwide) behind Secret Superstar (831.50 crores), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores), RRR (1108 crores), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores) and Dangal (1899.35 crores). With a solid given pace, KGF 2 is to join the club of 1000 club very soon.

In India alone, the film has made a whopping collection of 623 crores* and is eyeing to take over RRR‘s numbers.

Released on 14th April, KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and B.S. Avinash in key roles.

