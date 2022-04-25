It has happened. Finally there is a film that is actually challenging the lifetime number of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Ok, so it won’t eventually cross the SS Rajamouli film but it will at least be playing in that arena, something that seemed impossible when the Prabhas stared had emerged as a blockbuster. This can well be seen from the fact that outside that film, the Yash starrer has turned out to be the only Hindi release to actually hit a triple century and that too in a matter of just a little over 10 days.

Advertisement

Though there have been 8 Bollywood releases that have entered the 300 Crore Club, none have done that in such quick time. The only film to do that was another dubbed release Baahubali: The Conclusion that shows how much potential does truly well conceptualised and terrifically made pan-India films actually have. There have been so many all times blockbusters that have come from Bollywood and lifetime numbers of all these films will be broken by KGF: Chapter 2 in a matter of two weeks itself, which includes Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the highest grossing Hindi releases of all time. It is remarkable to see KGF: Chapter 2 already finding itself at No. 6 spot when it has been in theatres for a mere 11 days.

Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 511 crores

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Sanju – 342.53 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

KGF – Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 321.12 crores (11 days)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

War – 318 crores

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Now the ball is in the court of the next big film, be it from Bollywood or down South which arrives in a Hindi dubbed version, to make further inroads up the charts. South has shown the way that this is very much possible and now the true all time blockbusters should well be measured by which one of those eventually crosses the 400 crores mark, something that the Yash starrer should manage with ease now.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 10 (Hindi): After Record-Breaking Performance Yash’s ‘Rocky Bhai’ Is Now Out To Conquer The 300 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube