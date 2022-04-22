It’s Rise and only rises for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR! The phenomenal success has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business. Not just in India, the film has also set worldwide box office on fire. On Friday, it was announced that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer has minted over Rs 1100 crore. The film is truly a magnum opus of today’s time and has got no breaks on the rising figures at the box office around the world.

Released on 25th March, ‘RRR’ has entered its 5th week and still ruling in the hearts of the audience. It is getting hard for the audience to come out of the feel and vibes of the film. The action, drama, and thrill, the film is loaded with a lot of factors for the audience to get their feet towards the cinema hall. The craze of the film has started to show its magic from the day it was released, and has presented a whole new image of the Indian film industry on the global level.

The film has been breaking the records with its box office numbers and now the film has successfully crossed the figure of 1100 Crores+ worldwide, which is yet another record the film has created on its name.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.

