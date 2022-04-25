KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most films by the masses in recent times. After the thunderous first extended weekend, the film showed regular drops during weekdays, which is normal for the films which mainly cater to a mass audience. During the second weekend, as expected, the Yash starrer jumped terrifically to put a superb total on the board.

The Hindi version is now leading from the front and all other versions too are contributing really well. The film picked up really well in mass pockets’ single screens and multiplexes too witnessed a big spike in footfalls second Saturday onwards. As a result, a big weekend came in.

As per trade reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 made 43 crores* on its day 11 i.e second Sunday. It’s a good rise after Saturday’s 36 crores. During the second weekend, a collection of 101.50 crores* came in and the grand total at the Indian box office now stands at a humongous 623 crores* (all languages). It’s currently the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film ever and is all set to unleash the 700 crores milestone.

It is lagging behind RRR by a distance of 140 crores* as the SS Rajamouli directorial stands at a total of 763 crores* (all languages). As the film is one month old, KGF Chapter 2 will take over very soon considering the slowed-down pace of Rajamouli’s film.

