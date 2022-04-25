‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan took to social media to congratulate Kannada actor Yash on the success of ‘KGF: 2’.

He also praised the team’s collective efforts and congratulated them on their success.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for the massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind-blowing & your on-screen presence is commendable”, Ram Charan’s text reads.

Yash, who played the dynamic Rocky in Prashanth Neel’s directorial, thanked Ram Charan for his kind words in a Twitter reply.

“Thank you so much, Brother. Your warmth and encouragement means a lot. Truly admire you. Glad you enjoyed the movie. Still waiting to host you in Bangalore!”, Yash replied.

Ram Charan had also tagged the other actors of the epic blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 2’- Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tando, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh, as he wrote, “Was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date”.

“Congratulations @SrinidhiShetty7@MalavikaBJP #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic!! To all the technicians � Kudos!”, Ram Charan concluded.

‘KGF: Chapter 2‘ starring Yash, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been a huge success at the box office.

As commercial drama ‘Acharya‘s release date approaches, the team is working hard to promote it.

In an interview, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva had a candid discussion, revealing how the film actually took off and how it ended up being a Chiranjeevi-starrer.

During the candid discussions, Chiranjeevi revealed that director Koratala Siva had approached them about a film starring Ram Charan. Ram Charan, who had already committed to S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR,’ had reservations about giving Koratala his dates, even though he wanted to do the film.

