KGF: Chapter 2 Promotional Song Monster Out! Yash Gets A 'Rocking Star(ry)' Tribute For His 'Monster' Rocky Bhai!

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has certainly made its smashing entry at the box office breaking all the records with every succeeding day. Raging high in the theatres since its release the blockbuster brings a new ‘Monster Song’ from the album.

Advertisement

From the high heated appearance of the ‘Rocky Bhai‘ aka Rocking Star Yash to the mind-blowing songs ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has come as a full package of a mass entertainer for the audience and now the makers are here with a new ‘Monster Song’ from the album bringing the daredevil monster vibe. The song holds a special place as it is a mix of 6 languages. Sung by Adithi Sagar and Ravi Basrur the song will add a sound to the real monster avatar of Rocky Bhai.

Advertisement

The chartbuster entertainer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is ruling the box office by the time it has hit the theatres. The number is always on the hike. Especially in the Hindi market, the craze of the film has shown an awesome effect that even on its 11th day, the film has collected 22.68 Cr. Nett (26.76 Gross). Moreover, the total of 11 days comes on to 321.12 Cr. Nett (378.92 Gross).

Released nationwide on 14th April 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Charan: “It’s Wonderful To See The Popularity Of South Indian Films In The Country”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube