KGF Chapter 2 continues to put a terrific show at the box office even during weekdays. Yash aka Rocky Bhai has once again struck a chord with the masses and it’s clearly seen in the numbers at ticket windows. Now, we have the numbers for day 5 i.e first Monday and it clearly speaks volumes of the film’s acceptance.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 has been mostly receiving rave reviews for its larger-than-life portrayal and its mass elements. It’s a one-step up from what we saw in Chapter 1 and the film is enjoying the benefit of a repeat audience. It’s a rage among both multiplex and single screen audiences, which is clearly seen through Monday’s numbers.

As per early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 did a business of 47 crores* on its day 5, taking the grand Indian total to 427.50 crores* nett (all languages). In a meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dangal (387.39 crores), 2.0 (408 crores) and Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores). It’s now the third highest-grossing Indian film ever. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1031 crores) and RRR (747 crores*) top the list.

Meanwhile, recently Prashanth Neel heaped praises on KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash for taking the franchise to a new high. He says the only person who had the vision to see the success of the film was the actor, who has gained major fandom, courtesy his portrayal as the rugged and fierce Rocky.

Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high.” (via IANS)

