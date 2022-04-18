Star Jr. NTR was spotted wearing spiritual attire at a special pooja event in a temple, just days after Ram Charan was said to have taken the religious Ayyappa Deeksha.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the actor is said to have worn the Hanuman Deeksha Mala earlier on Saturday.

Advertisement

Jr. NTR, who has now advanced in this spiritual ritual, is religiously adhering to the Deeksha by donning the holy beads as well as the saffron attire.

The Deeksha will require the actor to walk barefoot for the next few days (usually 21 days) and to adhere to the ‘Satvika Bhojanam,’ which refers to a strict vegetarian diet.

On the work front, Jr. NTR, who will next be seen in a film directed by Koratala Siva, has also lost some weight in preparation for the role.

Jr. NTR will also play the lead in ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming movie after ‘Salaar’.

The ‘Simhadri’ actor who appeared as Komaram Bheem in his latest blockbuster ‘RRR’ is being praised for his prodigious acting in the Rajamouli’s directorial.

Following the phenomenal success of S.S. Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR,’ Jr NTR appears to have taken a break to build his looks for his next film.

A year after the announcement of NTR’s next film ‘NTR30, a photo of Jr NTR with another person has surfaced, with his fans claiming it to be the most recent snap.

As the photo suggests, Jr NTR has undergone a visible makeover. Tarak’s fans think he looks better with cropped hair and a trimmed beard.

This suave look has struck a chord with Tarak’s fans after seeing him in a rugged look as Bheem in ‘RRR‘.

This image of Jr NTR in a new look has come as a breath of fresh air to his fans, as in the said snap, he certainly appears to be well-dressed, and his weight loss is obvious too.

Must Read: Chiranjeevi Says He Was Terrified To Dance With Son Ram Charan

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube