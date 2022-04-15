Following the phenomenal success of S.S. Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR,’ Jr NTR appears to have taken a break to build his looks for his next film.

Advertisement

A year after the announcement of NTR’s next film ‘NTR30, a photo of Jr NTR with another person has surfaced, with his fans claiming it to be the most recent snap.

Advertisement

As the photo suggests, Jr NTR has undergone a visible makeover. Tarak’s fans think he looks better with cropped hair and a trimmed beard.

This suave look has struck a chord with Tarak’s fans after seeing him in a rugged look as Bheem in ‘RRR‘.

This image of Jr NTR in a new look has come as a breath of fresh air to his fans, as in the said snap, he certainly appears to be well-dressed, and his weight loss is obvious too.

Tarak’s new look has his fans excited, amidst the reports that he is losing weight for ‘NTR30’.

Must Read: Beast Box Office Day 2: Despite The KGF: Chapter 2 Storm, Vijay Starrer Crosses Every Film Apart From 2.0 For The Fastest 100 Crore

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube