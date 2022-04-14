KRK Rates Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 ‘Aaa Thoo’, Calls It “Top Class Torture Of 3 Hours”

After much anticipation, Rocking Star Yash led KGF: Chapter 2 is finally for the audience to witness. The film directed by Prashanth Neel opened up to positive reviews. The advance bookings are thunderous and day 1 looks like a storm in the theatre halls. But it seems, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK did not enjoy the film.

For the unversed, KGF also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. It is currently facing competition from Thalapathy Vijay led Beast at the box office. But the massive buzz has made it a dominator amongst the lot.

Self-proclaimed critic KRK took to his Twitter and shared a review of KGF: Chapter 2. He began, “Film #KGF2 is a Top class torture of 3hours. It is a wastage of money and time in the name of filmmaking. If this film will work at the box office then Bollywood is finished. Because if Bollywood will make such a film, then the film will be a sure shot disaster. Rating #AaaThoo!”

Another tweet by KRK read, “Bro @TheNameIsYash you can defeat #Russia is one hour and Save #Ukraine without taking off your glasses. Please do it to save millions of innocent people. You should be ashamed for making film #KGF2! #AaaThoo is my rating.”

Check out the tweets shared by Kamaal R Khan below:

Bro @TheNameIsYash you can defeat #Russia is one hour and Save #Ukraine without taking off your glasses. Please do it to save millions of innocent people.

As expected, Yash and KGF fans slammed KRK for his tweets. Many even demanded a ban and asked fans to report his account.

KGF: Chapter 1 witnessed its big release back in 2018. The film enjoyed a terrific response and was a hit affair even in the Hindi language.

